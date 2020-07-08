Lt. Gen. Carl Schaefer, Air Force Materiel Command Deputy Commander, expresses his gratitude to his family, friends, coworkers and those unable to be present at the live ceremony, Aug. 7, following his promotion to lieutenant general at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. (photo by Darrius Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 08:48 Photo ID: 6301685 VIRIN: 200807-F-BB219-1165 Resolution: 2000x1067 Size: 1.3 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Schaefer promoted to three-star [Image 7 of 7], by Darrius Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.