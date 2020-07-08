Maj. Gen. Schaefer promoted to three-star

Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command Commander, speaks to the audience about the dedication and career of Lt. Gen. Carl Schaefer, Air Force Materiel Command Deputy Commander, prior to his promotion to a lieutenant general Aug. 7 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. This accomplishment is significant, as it restores a three-star deputy commander to AFMC, in alignment with other Air Force major commands. This also allows him to receive a promotion, while serving in the same position. (photo by Darrius Parker)

