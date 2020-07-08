The U.S. Air Force honor guard presents the official flag of lieutenant general to Lt. Gen. Carl Schaefer, Air Force Materiel Command Deputy Commander, Aug. 7 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. (photo by Darrius Parker)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2020 08:48
|Photo ID:
|6301683
|VIRIN:
|200807-F-BB219-1127
|Resolution:
|2000x1445
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Schaefer promoted to three-star [Image 7 of 7], by Darrius Parker, identified by DVIDS
