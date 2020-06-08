48th CPTS welcomes new squadron commander

U.S. Air Force Maj. Damon Mace renders his first salute as commander of the 48th Comptroller Squadron during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 6, 2020. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition deeply rooted in history, dating back to the 1700’s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

