U.S. Air Force Maj. Damon Mace renders his first salute as commander of the 48th Comptroller Squadron during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 6, 2020. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition deeply rooted in history, dating back to the 1700’s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2020 05:00
|Photo ID:
|6301579
|VIRIN:
|200806-F-PW483-0022
|Resolution:
|3271x2648
|Size:
|5.17 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 48th CPTS welcomes new squadron commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT