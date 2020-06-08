48th CPTS welcomes new squadron commander

U.S. Air Force Maj. Damon Mace assumes command of the 48th Comptroller Squadron from Col. Jason Camilletti, 48th Fighter Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 6, 2020. The passing of the guidon is a formal tradition that signifies the exchange of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2020 05:01
|Photo ID:
|6301578
|VIRIN:
|200806-F-PW483-0016
|Resolution:
|4400x3350
|Size:
|8.36 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
