Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    48th CPTS welcomes new squadron commander [Image 3 of 5]

    48th CPTS welcomes new squadron commander

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William Rosado, relinquishes command of the 48th Comptroller Squadron during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 6, 2020. The passing of the guidon is a formal tradition that signifies the exchange of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 05:01
    Photo ID: 6301577
    VIRIN: 200806-F-PW483-0015
    Resolution: 4910x3795
    Size: 9.58 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th CPTS welcomes new squadron commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    48th CPTS welcomes new squadron commander
    48th CPTS welcomes new squadron commander
    48th CPTS welcomes new squadron commander
    48th CPTS welcomes new squadron commander
    48th CPTS welcomes new squadron commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    Air Force
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    Liberty Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT