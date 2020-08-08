Army Chief of Staff Visits Romania

Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan, commander of 21st Theater Sustainment Command (left), Gen. James C. McConville, Army Chief of Staff (center left), Col. Larry Vaughn, commander of Area Support Group – Black Sea (center right), and Lt. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander of U.S. Army Europe (right), pose for a photo at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania on Aug 8th, 2020. The day was spent touring base facilities and speaking with local Army leadership about training, modernization, and the importance of the role U.S. Troops play within the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dommnique Washington, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

