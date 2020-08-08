Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Chief of Staff Visits Romania [Image 4 of 4]

    Army Chief of Staff Visits Romania

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    08.08.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Dommnique Washington 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan, commander of 21st Theater Sustainment Command (left), Gen. James C. McConville, Army Chief of Staff (center left), Col. Larry Vaughn, commander of Area Support Group – Black Sea (center right), and Lt. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander of U.S. Army Europe (right), pose for a photo at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania on Aug 8th, 2020. The day was spent touring base facilities and speaking with local Army leadership about training, modernization, and the importance of the role U.S. Troops play within the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dommnique Washington, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, Army Chief of Staff Visits Romania [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Dommnique Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

