Army Chief of Staff Visits Romania

Gen. James C. McConville, Army Chief of Staff (center left), along with his aide (left), and Lt. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander of U.S. Army Europe (right), arrive at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania on Aug 8th, 2020, greeted by Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan, commander of 21st Theater Sustainment Command (center right). McConville and Cavoli spent the day touring base facilities and speaking with local Army leadership about training, modernization, and the importance of the role U.S. Troops play within the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dommnique Washington, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

