Army Chief of Staff Visits Romania

Gen. James C. McConville, Army Chief of Staff (right), is screened by base medical personnel upon his arrival at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania on Aug 8th, 2020. McConville spent the day touring base facilities and speaking with local Army leadership about training, modernization, and the importance of the role U.S. Troops play within the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dommnique Washington, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 08.08.2020 Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO