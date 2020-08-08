Gen. James C. McConville, Army Chief of Staff (right), is screened by base medical personnel upon his arrival at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania on Aug 8th, 2020. McConville spent the day touring base facilities and speaking with local Army leadership about training, modernization, and the importance of the role U.S. Troops play within the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dommnique Washington, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2020 03:56
|Photo ID:
|6301551
|VIRIN:
|200808-A-OH153-103
|Resolution:
|5135x3423
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Chief of Staff Visits Romania [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Dommnique Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT