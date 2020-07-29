USS Shiloh SAR

200729-N-JL568-1085 EAST CHINA SEA (July 29, 2020) Seaman Gene Gatdula, from San Francisco, tosses a line during a simulated search and rescue drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

