    USS Shiloh SAR [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Shiloh SAR

    EAST CHINA SEA

    07.29.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    200729-N-JL568-1023 EAST CHINA SEA (July 29, 2020) Seaman Gene Gatdula, from San Francisco, hauls in a line during a simulated search and rescue drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2020
    Date Posted: 08.09.2020 21:20
    Photo ID: 6301415
    VIRIN: 200729-N-JL568-1023
    Resolution: 4682x3344
    Size: 699.33 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Shiloh SAR [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

