200729-N-JL568-1074 EAST CHINA SEA (July 29, 2020) Sonar Technician 2nd Class Matthew Belobraydic, from Bryan, Texas, performs a simulated search and rescue drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2020 21:20
|Photo ID:
|6301417
|VIRIN:
|200729-N-JL568-1074
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|629.48 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Shiloh SAR [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
