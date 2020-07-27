Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF KM20 LEON Marines Find First UXO [Image 5 of 7]

    TF KM20 LEON Marines Find First UXO

    PALAU

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Taylor Scheunemann, an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician with Task Force Koa Moana (TF KM) 20, I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), sets up an expeditionary radiographic kit to capture an x-ray image of an unexploded ordnance (UXO) item found in a shallow water inlet in Peleliu, Republic of Palau, July 28, 2020. Marines and Sailors with TF KM20, I MEF, are conducting engagements in the Republic of Palau from July through September of 2020. Koa Moana, meaning “ocean warrior,” is designed to strengthen and enhance relationships between the U.S. and partner nations/states in the Indo-Pacific region, improve interoperability with local security establishments, and serve as a Humanitarian Assistance Survey Team afloat in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s strategic and operational objectives. TF KM20 provides a unique opportunity to enhance relationships in the Republic of Palau. The Koa Moana task force has taken extensive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The health and safety of U.S. service members and Palauan citizens participating in TF KM20 is an enduring priority. Prior to deploying, all exercise members participated in a three-week quarantine. After arriving in Palau, the Marines and Sailors remain quarantined for an additional 14 days. To date, all members deployed as part of TF KM20 tested negative for COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Task Force Koa Moana 20 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Marines make history on Peleliu

