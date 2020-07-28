TF KM20 LEON Marines Find First UXO

U.S. Marine Corps Warrant Officer Jordan Torcello, an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) officer and Sgt. Aaron A. Meroney, an EOD technician with the Littoral Explosive Ordnance Neutralization section of Task Force Koa Moana (TF KM) 20, I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), relocate an unexploded ordnance (UXO) item to a designated safe area in Peleliu, Republic of Palau, July 28, 2020. Marines and Sailors with TF KM20, I MEF, are conducting engagements in the Republic of Palau from July through September of 2020. Koa Moana, meaning “ocean warrior,” is designed to strengthen and enhance relationships between the U.S. and partner nations/states in the Indo-Pacific region, improve interoperability with local security establishments, and serve as a Humanitarian Assistance Survey Team afloat in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s strategic and operational objectives. TF KM20 provides a unique opportunity to enhance relationships in the Republic of Palau. The Koa Moana task force has taken extensive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The health and safety of U.S. service members and Palauan citizens participating in TF KM20 is an enduring priority. Prior to deploying, all exercise members participated in a three-week quarantine. After arriving in Palau, the Marines and Sailors remain quarantined for an additional 14 days. To date, all members deployed as part of TF KM20 tested negative for COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes)

