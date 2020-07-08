Task Force Koa Moana 20 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Marines make history on Peleliu

Photo By Cpl. Anabel Abreu Rodriguez | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Aaron Birdwell, left, and Sgt. Tyler Joles, both...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Anabel Abreu Rodriguez | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Aaron Birdwell, left, and Sgt. Tyler Joles, both explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians, with Task Force Koa Moana (TF KM) 20, I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), prepare to take an x-ray of an unexploded ordinance (UXO) item near an airfield in Peleliu, Republic of Palau, Aug. 1, 2020. Marines and Sailors with TF KM20, are conducting engagements in the Republic of Palau from July through September of 2020. Koa Moana, meaning “ocean warrior,” is designed to strengthen and enhance relationships between the U.S. and partner nations/states in the Indo-Pacific region, improve interoperability with local security establishments, and serve as a Humanitarian Assistance Survey Team afloat in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s strategic and operational objectives. TF KM20 provides a unique opportunity to enhance relationships in the Republic of Palau. The Koa Moana task force has taken extensive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The health and safety of U.S. service members and Palauan citizens participating in TF KM20 is an enduring priority. Prior to deploying, all exercise members participated in a three-week quarantine. After arriving in Palau, the Marines and Sailors remain quarantined for an additional 14 days. To date, all members deployed as part of TF KM20 tested negative for COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabel Abreu Rodriguez) see less | View Image Page

The island of Peleliu, Republic of Palau, is a tropical paradise with dense jungles, coral rock beaches, stretching reefs and sandbars just below the surface of the clear turquoise waves. However, encounters with unexploded ordnance from World War II are a fact of life in on the island of Peleliu that still endangers the local people. The Marines of Task Force Koa Moana 20, I Marine Expeditionary Force, intend to change that.



A specialized team of Marine explosive ordnance technicians, known as Littoral Explosive Ordnance Neutralization, or LEON Marines, made history July 28, 2020, by successfully locating their first underwater unexploded ordnance item in real-world operations only meters from Kambek, a popular tourist and recreation site in Peleliu.



Despite Peleliu’s scenic island shores and inviting tropical environment, it is also home to one of the most perfectly preserved battle sites of World War II. When U.S. Marines liberated Palau and the surrounding islands from the Empire of Japan in 1944, it took Marines three months to take Peleliu. Many Marines are familiar with Eugene Sledge’s first-hand account of the battle in his book, “With the Old Breed at Peleliu and Okinawa,” which details some of the ferocious bombardment of the island. To this day, the 5.4 square mile island and surrounding littorals remain heavily saturated with remnants of war and unexploded ordnance from both militaries.



The LEON Marines fall under the charge of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jordan J. Torcello, the explosive ordnance disposal officer with TF KM20. He leads his team of EOD technicians responsible for locating and identifying potential explosive threats on the island of Peleliu, and is responsible for expanding EOD’s capabilities into littoral areas to search for underwater explosive threats in amphibious environments.



“By locating and identifying those threats, potentially dangerous UXO can be avoided and eventually removed,” Torcello said. “Each explosive threat located is a potential life saved.”



Torecello said his Marines deployed specialized equipment and are the first to succeed in detecting underwater unexploded ordnance outside of a training environment.



“It’s a historic moment,” said Torcello. “The LEON Marines have been training for a long time to do this, and Koa Moana is the first operational deployment of EOD LEON Marines and assets. We’re proving that the concept works, the equipment works and that the Marines’ training works.”



After locating the ordnance underwater, the LEON Marines were able to conduct EOD procedures to safely remove the explosive threat from the water.



“This sets a precedent for future EOD LEON operations in the Indo-Pacific region and validates LEON’s capacity to provide EOD support in littoral environments,” Torcello said. “As we continue our TF KM20 mission, we’ll continue to provide an added measure of safety to the beautiful Palauan waters, strengthening our relationship with our partners in Palau, and reinforcing our commitment to our allies.”



Torcello said as a platoon commander he is proud of the Marines and the work they have done over the past year by diligently and becoming familiar with their equipment and practicing their procedures in the water.



“It’s just a very proud feeling to see them succeed,” he said.



