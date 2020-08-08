Makin Island Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2020) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Fidel Colin, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), directs Sailors during a foreign object debris walk down on the flight deck. Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Harry Andrew D. Gordon)
