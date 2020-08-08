Makin Island Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2020) – Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) conduct a foreign object debris walk down on the flight deck. Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Harry Andrew D. Gordon)

