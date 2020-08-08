Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Underway [Image 2 of 4]

    Makin Island Underway

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Gordon 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2020) – Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) conduct a foreign object debris walk down on the flight deck. Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Harry Andrew D. Gordon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2020
    Date Posted: 08.09.2020 11:58
    Photo ID: 6301230
    VIRIN: 200808-N-VH054-1016
    Resolution: 6720x2640
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Andrew Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fod
    flight deck
    lhd

