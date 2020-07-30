Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    477th Fighter Group leadership host new 3rd Wing leaders [Image 3 of 4]

    477th Fighter Group leadership host new 3rd Wing leaders

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Song Jordan 

    477th Fighter Group Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Travolis Simmons, 3rd Wing commander waves to 477th Fighter Group staff during a visit to the unit. Col. Simmons took command of the 3rd WG July 17, 2020. (U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Song Jordan)

