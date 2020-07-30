477th Fighter Group leadership host new 3rd Wing leaders

During a visit with 477th Fighter Group leadership, (Left to Right) Chief Master Sgt. Neverley Wake, 477th FG superintendent, Col. Travolis Simmons, 3rd Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Bateman, 3rd WG command chief observe details pointed out in a historical World War II photo. (U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Song Jordan)
