U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Paola (middle), 477th Fighter Group commander discusses to a historical World War II photo while Col. Travolis Simmons, 3rd Wing commander (left) and Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Bateman (right), 3rd WG command chief look on. (U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Song Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2020 11:58
|Photo ID:
|6301226
|VIRIN:
|200730-F-TC552-002
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 477th Fighter Group leadership host new 3rd Wing leaders [Image 4 of 4], by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT