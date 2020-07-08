WEST PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 7, 2020) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Matthew Yang, from Rosemount, Minn., grinds rust off a door aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 18:57 Photo ID: 6301019 VIRIN: 200807-N-CZ893-1070 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 555.71 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rafael Peralta Sailor Perserves Top Side [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.