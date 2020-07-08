WEST PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 7, 2020) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Edison Mabilog, from Las Vegas, slices prime rib aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2020 18:57
|Photo ID:
|6301017
|VIRIN:
|200807-N-CZ893-1105
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|805.75 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rafael Peralta Prepares Chow [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT