200808-N-XN177-1074 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2020) – Sailors stand watch in the central control station of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Aug. 8. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Released)
