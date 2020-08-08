200808-N-XN177-1033 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2020) – Fireman Dylan Blount puts away equipment after taking a lube oil sample in main machinery room one of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Aug. 8. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 18:07 Photo ID: 6301007 VIRIN: 200808-N-XN177-1033 Resolution: 4313x2875 Size: 1.18 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.