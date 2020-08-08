Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tripoli [Image 3 of 6]

    Tripoli

    AT SEA

    08.08.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy           

    200808-N-XN177-1037 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2020) – Machinist Mate 3rd Class Hudson Vaughn monitors an engine display in main machinery room one of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Aug. 8. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2020
    Date Posted: 08.08.2020 18:07
    Photo ID: 6301008
    VIRIN: 200808-N-XN177-1037
    Resolution: 4572x3048
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT