200808-N-XN177-1037 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2020) – Machinist Mate 3rd Class Hudson Vaughn monitors an engine display in main machinery room one of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Aug. 8. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Released)

