Lt. Col. Aaron Boyer, a physician of aviation medicine with the 182nd Medical Group, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a photo with his childern after a commissioning and promotion ceremony in Peoria, Ill., July 9, 2020. Boyer also serves as a Title 5 civilian physician with the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 17:28 Photo ID: 6300999 VIRIN: 200709-Z-EU280-2066 Resolution: 4273x3418 Size: 3.51 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dr. Aaron Boyer commissioning and promotion July 9, 2020 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.