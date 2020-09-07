The son of Lt. Col. Aaron Boyer, a physician of aviation medicine with the 182nd Medical Group, Illinois Air National Guard, pins on his new rank during a promotion ceremony in Peoria, Ill., July 9, 2020. Boyer also serves as a Title 5 civilian physician with the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)
This work, Dr. Aaron Boyer commissioning and promotion July 9, 2020 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
