Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dr. Aaron Boyer commissioning and promotion July 9, 2020 [Image 4 of 6]

    Dr. Aaron Boyer commissioning and promotion July 9, 2020

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    The daughter of Lt. Col. Aaron Boyer, a physician of aviation medicine with the 182nd Medical Group, Illinois Air National Guard, pins on his new rank during a promotion ceremony in Peoria, Ill., July 9, 2020. Boyer also serves as a Title 5 civilian physician with the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 08.08.2020 17:28
    Photo ID: 6300998
    VIRIN: 200709-Z-EU280-2050
    Resolution: 4715x3772
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dr. Aaron Boyer commissioning and promotion July 9, 2020 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dr. Aaron Boyer commissioning and promotion July 9, 2020
    Dr. Aaron Boyer commissioning and promotion July 9, 2020
    Dr. Aaron Boyer commissioning and promotion July 9, 2020
    Dr. Aaron Boyer commissioning and promotion July 9, 2020
    Dr. Aaron Boyer commissioning and promotion July 9, 2020
    Dr. Aaron Boyer commissioning and promotion July 9, 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    Aaron Boyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT