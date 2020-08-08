Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS St. Louis (LCS 19) Commissioned

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT (Aug 8, 2020) Cmdr. Kevin Hagan, commanding officer of the newly-commissioned Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS St. Louis (LCS 19), addresses his crew and the honorable party, during the ship’s commissioning ceremony at Naval Station Mayport. LCS 19, the seventh ship in naval history to be named St. Louis, will be homeported at Naval Station Mayport.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alana Langdon/Released)

    Naval Station Mayport
    Commissioning
    COMNAVSURFLANT
    USS St. Louis
    LCSRON TWO

