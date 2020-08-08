USS St. Louis (LCS 19) Commissioned

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT (Aug 8, 2020) Cmdr. Kevin Hagan, commanding officer of the newly-commissioned Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS St. Louis (LCS 19), addresses his crew and the honorable party, during the ship’s commissioning ceremony at Naval Station Mayport. LCS 19, the seventh ship in naval history to be named St. Louis, will be homeported at Naval Station Mayport.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alana Langdon/Released)

