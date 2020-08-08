NAVAL STATION MAYPORT (Aug 8, 2020) The crew of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS St. Louis (LCS 19) renders honors during the ship’s commissioning ceremony at Naval Station Mayport. LCS 19, the seventh ship in naval history to be named St. Louis, will be homeported at Naval Station Mayport.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alana Langdon/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 15:00 Photo ID: 6300911 VIRIN: 200808-N-DA434-0044 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 860.59 KB Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS St. Louis (LCS 19) Commissioned [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.