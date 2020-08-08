USS St. Louis (LCS 19) Commissioned

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT (Aug 8, 2020) Andrew Taylor stands ready to pass then long glass, on behalf of Fireman Second Class Charles Probst, to set the first watch of USS St. Louis (LCS 19), during the ships commissioning ceremony at Naval Station Mayport. LCS 19, the seventh ship in naval history to be named St. Louis, will be homeported at Naval Station Mayport.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alana Langdon/Released)

