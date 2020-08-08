Connecticut Guard assists Tropical Storm Isaias Response

Airmen from the 103rd Airlift Wing palletize cases of water for delivery at Camp Hartell in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, Aug. 8, 2020. Soldiers and Airmen from the Connecticut National Guard delivered 21,000 cases of water from FEMA to towns throughout the state in response to Tropical Storm Isaias. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)

