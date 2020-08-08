Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Guard assists Tropical Storm Isaias Response [Image 3 of 5]

    Connecticut Guard assists Tropical Storm Isaias Response

    WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Soldiers and Airmen from the Connecticut National Guard load cases of water onto trucks at Camp Hartell in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, Aug. 8, 2020. Connecticut Guardsmen delivered 21,000 cases of water from FEMA to towns throughout the state in response to Tropical Storm Isaias. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut Guard assists Tropical Storm Isaias Response [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

