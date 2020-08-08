Connecticut Guard assists Tropical Storm Isaias Response

Soldiers and Airmen from the Connecticut National Guard load cases of water onto trucks at Camp Hartell in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, Aug. 8, 2020. Connecticut Guardsmen delivered 21,000 cases of water from FEMA to towns throughout the state in response to Tropical Storm Isaias. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)

