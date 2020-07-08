Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Underway [Image 5 of 5]

    Makin Island Underway

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Morrow 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    200807-N-LD903-1060
    PACIFIC OCEAN (August 7, 2020) – Sailors conduct firefighting training on the flight deck aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    Photo ID: 6300816
    VIRIN: 200807-N-LD903-1060
