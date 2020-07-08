200807-N-LD903-1021
PACIFIC OCEAN (August 7, 2020) – Sailors conduct first-aid training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2020 10:09
|Photo ID:
|6300813
|VIRIN:
|200807-N-LD903-1021
|Resolution:
|5527x4257
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT