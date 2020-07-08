Makin Island Underway

200807-N-LD903-1007

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 7, 2020) – Lance Cpl. Casey Pryor walks through an aisle of backpacks in the hangar bay aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

