PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 6, 2020) – The amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) participates in a simulated straits transit. Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2020 08:29
|Photo ID:
|6300752
|VIRIN:
|200806-N-JO829-1558
|Resolution:
|4965x3546
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Makin Island partcipates in a straits transit drill. [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT