PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 6, 2020) – Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Kanon D. Brooks looks out the side of a MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC 23), during a simulated straits transit. Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2020 08:28
|Photo ID:
|6300751
|VIRIN:
|200806-N-JO829-1012
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, USS Makin Island and HSC 23 work together in a straits transit drill. [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
