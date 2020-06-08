USS Makin Island and USS Somerset partcipate in a straits transit drill.

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 6, 2020) – USS Somerset (LPD 25) participates in a simulated straits transit while underway with USS Makin Island’s (LHD 8) ARG (Amphibious Ready Group). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2020 08:28
|Photo ID:
|6300747
|VIRIN:
|200806-N-JO829-1287
|Resolution:
|3280x2343
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
