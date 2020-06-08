Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Makin Island and USS Somerset partcipate in a straits transit drill. [Image 1 of 7]

    USS Makin Island and USS Somerset partcipate in a straits transit drill.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 6, 2020) – USS Somerset (LPD 25) participates in a simulated straits transit while underway with USS Makin Island’s (LHD 8) ARG (Amphibious Ready Group). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    This work, USS Makin Island and USS Somerset partcipate in a straits transit drill. [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

