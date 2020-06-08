Soldiers with the 123rd Engineer Battalion of the Illinois National Guard move equipment in a convoy Aug. 6, 2020, on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The battalion’s Soldiers were among approximately 4,000 service members training at Fort McCoy during the first week of August 2020. Transient troop training like this resumed at Fort McCoy in July 2020 after being stopped for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic response. Over months of planning, however, Fort McCoy training officials were able to reopen the training with COVID-19 safety measures built in. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 17:50 Photo ID: 6300309 VIRIN: 200806-A-OK556-272 Resolution: 4812x3192 Size: 2.99 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 123rd Engineers hold training at Fort McCoy [Image 16 of 16], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.