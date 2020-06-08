Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    123rd Engineers hold training at Fort McCoy [Image 15 of 16]

    123rd Engineers hold training at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the 123rd Engineer Battalion of the Illinois National Guard move equipment in a convoy Aug. 6, 2020, on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The battalion’s Soldiers were among approximately 4,000 service members training at Fort McCoy during the first week of August 2020. Transient troop training like this resumed at Fort McCoy in July 2020 after being stopped for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic response. Over months of planning, however, Fort McCoy training officials were able to reopen the training with COVID-19 safety measures built in. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 17:51
    Photo ID: 6300318
    VIRIN: 200806-A-OK556-820
    Resolution: 4788x3036
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 123rd Engineers hold training at Fort McCoy [Image 16 of 16], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    123rd Engineers hold training at Fort McCoy
    123rd Engineers hold training at Fort McCoy
    123rd Engineers hold training at Fort McCoy
    123rd Engineers hold training at Fort McCoy
    123rd Engineers hold training at Fort McCoy
    123rd Engineers hold training at Fort McCoy
    123rd Engineers hold training at Fort McCoy
    123rd Engineers hold training at Fort McCoy
    123rd Engineers hold training at Fort McCoy
    123rd Engineers hold training at Fort McCoy
    123rd Engineers hold training at Fort McCoy
    123rd Engineers hold training at Fort McCoy
    123rd Engineers hold training at Fort McCoy
    123rd Engineers hold training at Fort McCoy
    123rd Engineers hold training at Fort McCoy
    123rd Engineers hold training at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Illinois National Guard
    training
    Fort McCoy
    Total Force Training Center
    123rd Engineer Battalion
    transient troop training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT