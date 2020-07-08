Photo Essay: 123rd Engineers hold training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 123rd Engineer Battalion of the Illinois National Guard move...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 123rd Engineer Battalion of the Illinois National Guard move equipment in a convoy Aug. 6, 2020, on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The battalion’s Soldiers were among approximately 4,000 service members training at Fort McCoy during the first week of August 2020. Transient troop training like this resumed at Fort McCoy in July 2020 after being stopped for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic response. Over months of planning, however, Fort McCoy training officials were able to reopen the training with COVID-19 safety measures built in. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the 123rd Engineer Battalion of the Illinois National Guard move equipment in a convoy Aug. 6, 2020, on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The battalion’s Soldiers were among approximately 4,000 service members training at Fort McCoy during the first week of August 2020.



Transient troop training like this resumed at Fort McCoy in July 2020 after being stopped for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic response.



Over months of planning, however, Fort McCoy training officials were able to reopen the training with COVID-19 safety measures built in.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



