U.S. Air Force Airmen write on team-building exercise forms during a Pause for Race Relations event at Dover, Delaware, Aug. 5, 2020. A variety of events on base was scheduled Aug. 5-7 to create a safe and open environment for educating and allowing Airmen to express emotions on current events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 17:11
|Photo ID:
|6300280
|VIRIN:
|200805-F-NX530-4016
|Resolution:
|7397x4931
|Size:
|6 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Dover AFB takes a pause for race relations
