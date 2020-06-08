Dover AFB takes a pause for race relations

An Open Mic Night participant sings during a Pause for Race Relations event at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 6, 2020. A variety of events on base was scheduled Aug. 5-7 to create a safe and open environment for educating and allowing Airmen to express emotions on current events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge.)

Date Taken: 08.06.2020
Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US