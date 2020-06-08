An Open Mic Night participant sings during a Pause for Race Relations event at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 6, 2020. A variety of events on base was scheduled Aug. 5-7 to create a safe and open environment for educating and allowing Airmen to express emotions on current events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge.)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 17:11
|Photo ID:
|6300282
|VIRIN:
|200806-F-UO935-1095
|Resolution:
|3907x2578
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dover AFB takes a Pause For Race Relations [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dover AFB takes a pause for race relations
LEAVE A COMMENT