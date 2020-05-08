Pitsenbarger Heritage Hall welcomes all

A uniform belonging to the late U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class William Pitsenbarger, medal of honor recipient pararescue crew member, has a uniform displayed in the Pitsenbarger Heritage Hall at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, August 5, 2020. Airman Pitsenbarger is highlighted throughout the hall in addition to having his own corner dedicated to his bravery and sacrifice. The Pitsenbarger Heritage Hall is named in his honor for waiving off a helicopter while he continued to fight enemies during the Vietnam War, saving 60 other men and sacrificing his life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alex Miller)

