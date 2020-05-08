Pitsenbarger Heritage Hall welcomes all

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dean Hader, 52nd Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School instructor, left, gives a tour of the Pitsenbarger Heritage Hall to other service members at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, August 5, 2020. The Pitsenbarger Heritage Hall offers a visual reminder of what Airmen's actions can lead to and how impactful their predecessors service has been. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alex Miller)

