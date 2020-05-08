Pitsenbarger Heritage Hall welcomes all

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cassondra Helmuth, 52nd Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School instructor, holds a copy of the signed document separating the Army Air Corps into the Army and Air Force as separate branches at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, August 5, 2020. The Pitsenbarger Heritage Hall is a collection of objects and historical pieces of Air Force and Spangdahlem history.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alex Miller)

