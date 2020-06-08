2d Marine Division Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Francis L. Donovan gives remarks to family, Marines, and sailors of 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) after a change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 6, 2020. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. David J. Furness relinquished command of 2d MARDIV to Donovan, a tradition symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability of the Marines and sailors under his charge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)

