2d Marine Division Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Francis L. Donovan gives remarks to family, Marines, and sailors of 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) after a change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 6, 2020. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. David J. Furness relinquished command of 2d MARDIV to Donovan, a tradition symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability of the Marines and sailors under his charge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)
|08.06.2020
|08.07.2020 00:54
|6299197
|200806-M-UR958-1618
|5184x3456
|8.1 MB
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|3
|2
|0
