    2d Marine Division Change of Command [Image 17 of 18]

    2d Marine Division Change of Command

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr. 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) salute Maj. Gen. David J. Furness a change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 6, 2020. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. David J. Furness relinquished command of 2d MARDIV to Maj. Gen. Francis L. Donovan, a tradition symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability of the Marines and sailors under his charge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 00:54
    Photo ID: 6299196
    VIRIN: 200806-M-UR958-1254
    Resolution: 5004x3336
    Size: 6.5 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d Marine Division Change of Command [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Brian Bolin Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    General
    COC
    Camp Lejeune
    Change of Command
    2D Marine Division
